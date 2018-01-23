President sees self-employed workers as economic drivers

Photo taken on March 17, 2015 shows people working at Zhongguancun Innovation Street inthe Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China.(Photo/Xinhua)

Those in private businesses considered contributors to nation's prosperity, too

It is hoped self-employed and private business workers will honor the spirit of entrepreneurship, stay committed to the real economy, ensure high-quality development and make greater contributions as China boosts prosperity and modernization, President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent to the fifth national congress of self-employed workers, which opened in Beijing on Monday.

As the world's second-largest economy, China had more than 65 million businesses run by the self-employed and 27 million private enterprises as of the end of last year. They employed around 341 million people.

Self-employed workers and private businesses, which are supported by the Party and the country, have played an important role in bolstering economic growth, promoting innovation, creating jobs and improving people's well-being over the past four decades, Xi said.

Xi said socialism with Chinese characteristics is entering a new era. He said private businesses' workers should study and fulfill the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The businesses are seeing greater requirements put upon them as the country deepens its supply-side structural reform, implements the strategy of regional coordinated development, promotes the real economy and advances targeted poverty alleviation, Xi said.

The associations of self-employed workers and private businesses should play their roles effectively in creating bridges and building platforms for business development and creation of an enabling climate, Xi said.

Such associations should work effectively as campaigners for policies, laws and regulations, facilitators of reform, promoters of ability and quality, and the organizers of building the Party, according to Xi.

Premier Li Keqiang said in an instruction that it is hoped the workers of self-employed and private businesses proactively participate in entrepreneurship and innovation, and play greater roles in nurturing new economic momentum and boosting the upgrading of the real economy.

All departments, areas and associations serving businesses should continue streamlining administration and delegating power, optimizing services and reforms, helping businesses tackle problems and troubles, fulfilling policies cutting tax and fees, and better protecting their lawful rights and interests, Li said.