LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

President sees self-employed workers as economic drivers

1
2018-01-23 13:02China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
Photo taken on March 17, 2015 shows people working at Zhongguancun Innovation Street inthe Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China.(Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 17, 2015 shows people working at Zhongguancun Innovation Street inthe Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China.(Photo/Xinhua)

Those in private businesses considered contributors to nation's prosperity, too

It is hoped self-employed and private business workers will honor the spirit of entrepreneurship, stay committed to the real economy, ensure high-quality development and make greater contributions as China boosts prosperity and modernization, President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent to the fifth national congress of self-employed workers, which opened in Beijing on Monday.

As the world's second-largest economy, China had more than 65 million businesses run by the self-employed and 27 million private enterprises as of the end of last year. They employed around 341 million people.

Self-employed workers and private businesses, which are supported by the Party and the country, have played an important role in bolstering economic growth, promoting innovation, creating jobs and improving people's well-being over the past four decades, Xi said.

Xi said socialism with Chinese characteristics is entering a new era. He said private businesses' workers should study and fulfill the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The businesses are seeing greater requirements put upon them as the country deepens its supply-side structural reform, implements the strategy of regional coordinated development, promotes the real economy and advances targeted poverty alleviation, Xi said.

The associations of self-employed workers and private businesses should play their roles effectively in creating bridges and building platforms for business development and creation of an enabling climate, Xi said.

Such associations should work effectively as campaigners for policies, laws and regulations, facilitators of reform, promoters of ability and quality, and the organizers of building the Party, according to Xi.

Premier Li Keqiang said in an instruction that it is hoped the workers of self-employed and private businesses proactively participate in entrepreneurship and innovation, and play greater roles in nurturing new economic momentum and boosting the upgrading of the real economy.

All departments, areas and associations serving businesses should continue streamlining administration and delegating power, optimizing services and reforms, helping businesses tackle problems and troubles, fulfilling policies cutting tax and fees, and better protecting their lawful rights and interests, Li said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.