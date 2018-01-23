Siasun buys S Korea asset

Siasun Robot and Automation Co has moved to acquire a major stake in the automation unit of South Korea's Shingsung E&G Co, media reports said Monday.

An investment unit controlled by Siasun, which is based in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, will pay 640 million yuan ($99.78 million) for an 80 percent stake in Shingsung's automation unit, robot industry news site ofweek.com reported.

The Shingsung unit makes process automation equipment, including panel display, semiconductor and factory automation systems.

A Siasun spokesperson said the deal would help the company's expansion in the semiconductor, panel display and related sectors, the report said.