Gree Electric gets U.S. deal

2018-01-23

China Gree Electric Appliances Inc has signed its largest ever deal to supply air conditioners for a major international trade hub in the U.S. state of Arizona, according to media reports on Monday.

Gree Electric, a major air conditioner and other appliance manufacturer based in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, signed the deal with PhoenixMart in "recent days" to supply more than 1,200 air conditioning units, the Securities Times newspaper reported, citing a company source.

The report did not disclose the value of the deal but said that it would be the largest deal ever for Gree.

PhoenixMart is a sourcing hub for manufacturers, sellers and buyers that covers 600,000 square meters, according to media reports.

　　

