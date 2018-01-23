LINE

China's insurers report 5.77-pct investment yield in 2017

2018-01-23

Chinese insurers reported rising investment yields last year due to growth of investment income from the stock market.

The investment yield of insurance funds stood at 5.77 percent, 0.11 percentage point higher than a year before, according to China Insurance Regulatory Commission Monday.

Income from the stock marked reached 118 billion yuan (about 18 billion U.S. dollars), up 355 percent.

Investment in stocks and securities funds accounted for 12.3 percent of the insurance fund investment last year.

By the end of 2017, the industry had combined assets totalling 16.8 trillion yuan, up 10.8 percent from the beginning of the year.

　　

