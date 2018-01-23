LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Belt and Road Initiative to promote Southeast Asian economy: HSBC economist

1
2018-01-23 10:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A senior HSBC economist on Monday expressed high expectations for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative to promote the Southeast Asian economy.

As China's economy grew 6.9 percent year on year in 2017, well above the official target of around 6.5 percent, Frederic Neumann said the banking group is fairly optimistic that China will maintain the current pace of growth this year and even accelerates into 2019.

The 6.9-percent growth reading was higher than the 6.7-percent growth registered in 2016, and marked the first acceleration in annual growth pace since 2010.

At a media briefing here on Monday, Neumann, HSBC's Asian Economics Research co-head, said the Belt and Road Initiative is about China working with partners and governments along the routes identifying projects that are "commercially viable."

Once the system is in place, other investors will be drawn in and kickstart local economy, he added.

Thus, the initiative is one way to address the infrastructure gap in Southeast Asia, which could amount to hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars, the expert said.

Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.