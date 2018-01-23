Boeing's new Dreamliner aircraft clears FAA certification for commercial service

U.S. Boeing company, the world's leading aerospace manufacturer, announced Monday that it has received an official certificate from the U.S. aviation regulator for its new Dreamliner, which set the stage for the aircraft's commercial service.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded the amended type certificate (ATC) to Boeing after a successful flight test of the 787-10 Dreamliner that began in March 2017.

Boeing said the test program involved three flight test airplanes totaling around 900 test hours.

Boeing has won over 170 orders for the 787-10 Dreamliner from nine customers worldwide. The first delivery is expected to Singapore Airlines in the first half of 2018, it said.

"We are pleased to have met the rigorous standards set forth by the FAA and are eager to bring the airplane to market for our valued customers," Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, said in a statement.

"After years of design and testing, our team has proven the quality, safety and reliability of the newest member of the Dreamliner family and we look forward to seeing the airplane in service later this year," he added.

Boeing said the new Dreamliner will get 25 percent better fuel efficiency per seat than other airplanes.

The plane can fly 330 passengers up to 6,430 nautical miles (about 1,1908 kilometers).

Boeing said other U.S. agencies are expected to follow FAA and certify the 787-10 Dreamliner before it enters service.

The 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features, which retains over 95 percent commonality with more seats and cargo capacity, according to the Boeing statement.