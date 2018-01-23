LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China' leading e-commerce company JD.com opens office in Paris

1
2018-01-23 09:14Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

JD.com, Chinese leading e-commerce company, on Monday announced it had opened an office in Paris "to develop its French brand portfolio and ...ramping up its European presence."

Calling the Paris office as "an important milestone," the Chinese firm said "a French presence will give the company an in-depth understanding of the development ambitions of its French partners, who are looking to access the 266.3 million active Chinese consumers on JD.com."

The e-commerce platform added the office was launched a part of "an ambitious agreement" with Business France, the country's official trade promotion agency, to sell 2 billion euros (2.45 billion U.S. dollars) of French goods to Chinese consumers over the next two years.

The deal also included "the implementation of a "one-stop shop" solution for French brands and retailers to get their products to Chinese consumers quickly and conveniently," it said.

According to the statement, Florent Courau was appointed to manage the Paris office. He had various management positions in France and China for 12 years, particularly in the wine and spirits and perfumes and cosmetics departments.(

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.