Premier Li urges reforms, innovation for new progress

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presides over the 8th plenary meeting of the State Council, which discussed a draft version of the government work report, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called for solid efforts to push reforms and innovation in 2018.

Chairing a plenary meeting of the State Council, which discussed a draft version of the government work report, Li said China should stick to the supply-side structural reform, and grasp opportunities to carry out work to stabilize growth and curb risks.

Li stressed the importance of winning the "three tough battles", namely risk prevention, poverty alleviation and pollution control.

China should seek to enhance economic innovation and competitiveness in the process of pushing high-quality development, and bring out market vitality and social creativity in the course of deepening reform and opening up, Li said.

More efforts should be put in place to improve education, health and elderly care, housing as well as environment protection to make the people feel happier and more secure, according to Li.

He called for close monitoring of economic changes and high attention to any emerging problems to improve policy researches and options.

Official data showed China's economy expanded 6.9 percent year-on-year in 2017, marking the first acceleration in the annual growth pace in seven years and well above the official target of around 6.5 percent.

In the past year, China has delivered improved economic growth, fiscal revenues, corporate profits as well as new growth momentum, which laid a good foundation for future development, Li said.

He said authorities must have a sense of urgency to ensure a good start to the year.

The draft version of the government work report, which will be delivered at the National People's Congress in March, will be distributed to government departments and local governments to solicit opinion, according to a decision made on Monday's meeting.