Beijing foregin trade hits record high in 2017

2018-01-22

Foreign trade in Beijing totalled 2.19 trillion yuan (341.9 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, up 17.5 percent year on year, with both imports and exports surging substantially, the municipal customs announced Monday.

Imports reached 1.8 trillion yuan, up 18 percent year on year, while exports topped 396.3 billion yuan, with a year-on-year increase of 15.5 percent.

The EU, the United States and ASEAN were the city's major trade partners last year, with trade surging 12.9 percent, 12.4 percent and 35.8 percent, respectively, the customs said.

　　

