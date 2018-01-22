LINE

Economy

SW China metropolis sees blossom of hi-tech enterprises

More than 3,000 technology-based enterprises were established last year in Chongqing, the largest city in western China.

According to the Chongqing Science and Technology Commission, the city now has 6,725 technology-based companies, with 3,465 of them newly added in 2017.

Among the enterprises, 23 percent are in manufacturing and automation, 15 percent in electronic information and 10 percent in hi-tech services.

More than 2,000 of the companies feature high and new technology.

Chongqing has a population of 30 million and a focus on rejuvenation. The municipality has reported China's fastest economic growth from 2014 to 2016. More than 200 of the world's top 500 enterprises have branches in the city.

According to the commission, the city will improve its public service platform for technology-based enterprises and expects that the number of technology-based enterprises will reach 10,000 in 2018.

　　

