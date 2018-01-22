XCharge debuts in European EV charging market

An XCharge's Guangzhou charging station. (Photo provided to Ecns.cn)

ECNS) -- The Chinese hi-tech startup XCharge is attracting much attention from the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry with its powerful superchargers and IoT solutions.

With a short history of less than three years, XCharge has conquered the market with its futuristic design, excellent performance and supportive software solutions tailored to business clients.

In recent years, EVs have been shaking the foundations of the automotive industry, as the trend of substituting fossil fuel powered vehicles is now irreversible. Apart from a climate-friendly image since birth, EVs are winning consumers with futuristic looks, enhanced performance and, most importantly, cost effectiveness.

Customized design of XCharge's DC charger C6s (Photo provided to Ecsn.cn)

Last year's car sales reflect a world-wide EV purchasing spree. By the end of 2017, the number of global EVs on the road hit about 3 million. As the largest automotive market in the world, China contributes over one third of the global market share.

EV-friendly policies have not only accelerated the growth of influential Chinese EV brands, but also fertilized the soil for Chinese charging companies.

Hou Yifei, COO of XCharge, emphasized the importance of developing advanced software for the operation and management of charging pillars.

XCharge's DC fast charger C6 (240kW) wins a Red Dot Award in 2016. The design allows operators using Android app for remote management. (Photo provided to Ecns.cn)

"We are in a new era brought by internet of things (IoT), and it is entirely different from electrification in the oil era," Hou said.

XCharge's DC fast charger C6 (240kW) won a Red Dot Award in 2016. The design allows operators to use an Android app for remote management.

Before XCharge made its debut, other competitors had also shown interest in penetrating the EU market. While those companies seek to sustain a competitive edge, they will encounter a powerful opponent in XCharge.

Unlike competitors that were founded during a "Zero-EV" age, XCharge was born in a more mature and fast-growing EV market, which ranks as the largest in the world.

Favorable policies have also boosted China's EV industry and demand for charging infrastructure. Taking off with this, local charging companies have the opportunity to improve product performance and cost-effectiveness by processing massive orders and dealing with various business types.

Over 70 percent of XCharge's employees are technical staff. Core team members come from famous hardware and software companies active in the EV charging field, including Tesla, Schneider Electric, China Powertech and Kingdee, as well as energy giants like the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), Total and Enel.

XCharge's creative business model is winning the game.

"Our company offers integrated services of hardware and software solutions. Compatibility won't be an issue anymore," Hou said.

A solution provider rather than an operator, XCharge is willing to hand over the role of operations to its business clients including energy firms, real estate companies, OEMs and EV-charging operators.

With a better understanding of the energy industry, a capability of manufacturing high-power DC superchargers with modular technology (90-480kW) and customized IoT solutions to business clients at a competitive price, XCharge stands out from the crowd in such a short time.

So far, XCharge's products and IoT solutions have served many industrial leaders including the State Grid, Audi, SAIC Motor, XPeng Motors, JD.com and Didi Chuxing.

XCharge is making more creative ideas happen. According to Hou, the company's next gen product - robotic charging arms for self-driving cars are already at the lab stage.