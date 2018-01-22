LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese truck maker eyes expanding LatAm market

1
2018-01-22 13:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese leading truck manufacturer Shacman has launched operations in Panama with an eye to expanding its share of the Latin American market.

In a recent effort to pursue its aim, the company participated in the international heavy machinery fair Expo Maquina 2018, which took place in Panama City on Jan. 18-20.

"This fair is like a launching, an opening to show that Shacman trucks have arrived in Panama," the company's General Manager for Latin America, Xie Yan, told Xinhua at the city's main exposition center, Atlapa.

The company first entered the Latin American market in 2007, in Chile and Peru, and today has entered Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

The company sells about 600 trucks a year in Latin America, mainly in Peru and Chile, and hopes to increase its regional sales by some 15 percent.

"We want to take advantage of being in Panama to also cater to markets like Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Trinidad and Tobago," said Xie.

If all goes well, the company, headquartered in the northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an, may open a branch office in Panama, he said.

China and Panama established diplomatic ties in June 2017, setting the stage for increased cooperation, especially in infrastructure building.

More Chinese companies are likely to do business in the Central American country as they strive to expand their presence in Latin America, said Xie.

"We sense other Chinese companies are interested in Panama, and ... one market may lead to another market," said Carlos Sanchez of Mantenequipos, the company that provides Shacman's post-sale service and support in Panama.

As a leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in China, Shacman has expanded its marketing service network to Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Eastern Europe. It has established 36 overseas offices and 330 overseas service stations.

The trucks, competitively priced, consume less fuel than comparable vehicles and have a solid maintenance plan, according to Sanchez.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.