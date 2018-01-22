LINE

Economy

JCHX Mining gets Zambia contract

2018-01-22

JCHX Mining Management Co announced on Friday that one of its subsidiaries won a construction contract for a major copper mine in Zambia.

Wholly owned unit JCHX Mining Construction Zambia won the contract, worth $55 million, for construction to resume production at the Baluba mine in Zambia, JCHC Mining Management said in a filing released on Friday night.

Details of the contract, including what the company would be responsible for building, was not immediately clear, and the company said further negotiations are in progress.

China Nonferrous Mining Corp announced that it plans to reopen the copper mine, which has been under maintenance since 2015 due to falling prices, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

　　

