China to sell two MA-60 aircraft to Angola

China will sell two domestically-produced MA-60 aircraft to Angola, announced Xi'an Aircraft Industry Company, the manufacturer of the planes, Saturday.

Zhang Xiaohong, the company's deputy general manager, said that the new agreement is another successful overseas sale of MA-60 aircraft.

The company did not disclose further details about the deal.

Angola has the fifth largest air passenger and freight volumes in Africa.

"The MA-60 planes will shorten travel time for passengers in Angola," Zhang said. "Meanwhile, the deal will increase the popularity of such aircraft on the international market."

The MA-60 is designed for short and medium-range commuter services. Due to its low operational and maintenance costs, it has sold well in Africa, Asia, and Latin America since 2005.