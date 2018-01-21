China's luxury sales rebound in 2017, boosted by young consumers: report

China's luxury product sales rebounded in 2017 after about three years of moderation as more young consumers spent on global brand cosmetics and jewelry.

Sales of luxury goods in China hit 142 billion yuan (22.2 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up about 20 percent year on year, the biggest growth since 2011, according to a report by consultancy firm Bain and Co.

Bain attributed the rebound to Chinese government encouragement for domestic consumption, lowered import tariffs as well as moves by global luxury brands to adjust prices.

A survey of 1,170 respondents showed that those aged between 20 and 34 were the major contributors to the warming market.

They are tech-savvy and have deeper understanding of the luxury market with a preference for street casual and fashionable design, the report showed.

Online shopping for luxury products grew significantly last year despite a limited share in overall sales. More luxury brands launched official online shopping sites and spent more on digital marketing.

The world's top 40 luxury brands have rolled out their own WeChat accounts to engage with Chinese consumers, who make up about 32 percent of global luxury goods consumers, according to the report.

Bain expects China's luxury products sales to maintain strong momentum this year but post slower annual growth within the range of 10 to 15 percent due to a high comparison base.