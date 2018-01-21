LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Live streaming revenue exceeds 30 bln yuan in China in 2017

1
2018-01-21 08:07Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The revenue from live streaming reached 30.45 billion yuan (4.76 billion U.S. dollars) in China last year, an official from the Ministry of Culture has said at a live streaming forum.

According to Wu Jiangbo, head of the ministry's Cultural Market Department, revenue increased by 39 percent from 2016.

The department will continue to strengthen the supervision over and regulation of the live streaming market, in order to attach equal importance to supervision and service, and guide the business into healthy and rapid development, Wu said.

Live streaming emerged in 2005 in China, and made a significant breakthrough in 2016, while problems such as the streaming of obscenity, violence and other inappropriate content surfaced as the market gained prosperity.

Action has been taken, with a nationwide campaign to purify the online environment carried out from March to November last year. Some 73 live streaming platforms shut down, and 1,879 live streamers received lifetime bans in the first half of 2017.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.