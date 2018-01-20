Bank of Beijing opens branch to support Xinjiang's cultural, creative industries

The Bank of Beijing has recently opened a branch in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, aimed at supporting the development of the local cultural and creative industries.

The branch is the first in the region to specifically provide financial services for small and micro-sized cultural and creative enterprises.

It will open a fast track and offer diverse financial products targeted at these enterprises.

As of October 2017, the Bank of Beijing has given more than 150 billion yuan (23.5 billion U.S. dollars) in loans to support over 5,000 cultural and creative enterprises.