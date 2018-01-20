LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Bank of Beijing opens branch to support Xinjiang's cultural, creative industries

1
2018-01-20 12:24Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

The Bank of Beijing has recently opened a branch in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, aimed at supporting the development of the local cultural and creative industries.

The branch is the first in the region to specifically provide financial services for small and micro-sized cultural and creative enterprises.

It will open a fast track and offer diverse financial products targeted at these enterprises.

As of October 2017, the Bank of Beijing has given more than 150 billion yuan (23.5 billion U.S. dollars) in loans to support over 5,000 cultural and creative enterprises.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.