LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Shanghai's economy up 6.9 pct in 2017

1
2018-01-20 09:30Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Shanghai's economy grew 6.9 percent year in 2017 to 3 trillion yuan (460 billion U.S. dollars) last year, said local statistics bureau Friday.

The growth was achieved through measures to boost the real economy when the property sector cooled, said the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

The industrial output of six major industries, including the auto and electronics and information sectors, expanded at 9 percent with much stronger 19.1 percent growth in the auto industry.

New commercial property sales in Shanghai slumped 37.5 percent year on year to 16.9 million square meters in 2017.

Shanghai will not loosen the property control measures this year as it continues to reduce reliance on the sector for economic growth and fiscal revenues, said Tang Huihao, chief economist with the bureau.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.