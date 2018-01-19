Naura's U.S. semiconductor deal approved

Beijing-based Naura Microelectronics Equipment Co has completed a deal to buy U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment company Akrion Systems LLC, in a rare instance of the U.S. government approving such an acquisition, attorneys for Naura said on Wednesday.

The deal, worth $15 million, was approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) during the standard 75-day review period, according to Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Fang Xue, one of the deal lawyers representing Naura.

"As far as we are aware, this is the first Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company to be approved by CFIUS under the Trump administration," Xue said.

The CFIUS, which reviews deals for potential national security risks, has made it more difficult for Chinese companies to buy U.S. assets.