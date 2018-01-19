Philippines role for domestic telcos shows growing trust, says Chinese official

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lu Kang noted during a press conference held on Thursday that the Philippines' decision to allow Chinese telecoms firms to operate in the country showed the deepening trust between the two nations.

China has always asked its companies to respect the laws of the countries they work in, and also asks these countries to provide them with the "necessary, friendly conditions and environment" in which to operate, he said.

The comment was made after opposition members of the Philippine Congress raised concerns on Wednesday that China Telecom Corp, which may enter the Philippine industry, could be a "Trojan horse" aimed at giving China access to state secrets.

The Southeast Asian country aims to name a third telecom operator within the first quarter that will break the duopoly of PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc. State-run China Telecom has been named as a possible investor in that third entity.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has warned both PLDT and Globe to shape up or face competition, has welcomed Chinese entities specifically to become the third telecoms operator.

China has selected China Telecom to invest in the Philippines, according to Philippine officials.

However, the Chinese company would need to partner with a local company as it cannot operate alone under the law.

China Telecom's presence in the Philippines, however, does not sit well with some lawmakers, given China's telecommunications expertise and sophisticated technology.

China Telecom did not respond to a request for comment on the matter sent by the Global Times on Thursday as of press time.

China Telecom is the third-largest mobile telecommunications provider in China.