VC funding hits $40 bln

2018-01-19

Venture capital (VC) investment in China reached a record high of over $40 billion in 2017, driven by opportunities in sectors such as artificial intelligence and auto technology, the latest KPMG report showed.

China accounted for five of the top 10 largest VC financing transactions globally in the fourth quarter of 2017, including three deals worth more than $1 billion, the report showed.

Globally, VC investment hit a decade high of $155 billion in 2017 despite a slowdown in deal volume, KPMG said.

　　

