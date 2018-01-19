LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Govt considering upgrade of trade deal with HK, Macao

1
2018-01-19 10:56China Daily Editor: Wang Zihao ECNS App Download

The government is conducting study to upgrade the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, in an effort to further open up Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR.

CEPA refers to the economic and trade agreements that the Chinese mainland reached with HK and Macao. The main document was signed in 2003.

"The ministry is working with relevant government departments to upgrade CEPA, and it would be first conducted in Guangdong province."

"We aim to improve the free flow of goods, capital, labor and information among the three places," Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, said at a news conference on Thursday.

CEPA has strengthened the trade relationship in goods and services, and fostered trade and investment, and is conducive to accelerating the economic integration and promoting the long-term economic and trade development of the three places.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.