LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Trade increases between Lancang-Mekong countries and Yunnan

1
2018-01-19 09:51Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Trade volume between southwest China's Yunnan Province with five countries along the Lancang-Mekong River grew by 13.4 percent year-on-year to reach 81 billion yuan (about 12 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, customs in the provincial capital Kunming said Thursday.

Trade between Yunnan and Myanmar is about 42 billion yuan, 52 percent of the total, it said.

The Lancang-Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and serves as a natural bond linking the six countries.

In 2016, a regional cooperation mechanism was established among the six countries.

Kunming customs said it had carried out cooperation with customs authorities in these countries in exchanging information, fighting against cross-border crime and in customs clearing.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.