LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's innovation patents surge in number and quality in 2017

1
2018-01-18 23:11Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China's innovation patent filings surged both in number and quality in 2017, a spokesman said Thursday.

New patent filings numbered 1.38 million last year, up 14.2 percent. About 420,000 have been accepted, said Hu Wenhui, spokesperson for the State Intellectual Property Office.

"As of the end of 2017, the number of patents in China hit 1.35 million. That is nearly 1 patent per 1,000 people," Hu said.

China has a number of domestically developed core technologies in telecommunications, aviation and space, high-speed railways, nuclear energy. Over the years, the quality of the patents filed in these fields has notably improved, Hu said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.