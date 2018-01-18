LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese e-commerce giant to invest 20 billion yuan in NE China

1
2018-01-18 16:38Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com plans to invest more than 20 billion yuan (3.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the "rust belt" northeast China over the next three years.

The move, which echoes the central government's campaign to revitalize the traditional industrial base, is aimed at upgrading industries, creating jobs and improving creativity, according to the company.

JD.com's businesses in the provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang will cover a variety of fields, including e-commerce, data services, logistics, finance, medicine, and tourism.

The company said it would continue the construction of an e-commerce operation and settlement center in Jilin, which is expected to create 9,000 jobs.

Liu Qiangdong, JD.com chairman, said he has full confidence in the region's revitalization.

The three provinces have been struggling with growth following the decline of their traditional heavy industries. The central government started rejuvenating the region in 2013, and further efforts were launched in 2016.

The government's plan for the latest round of development is directed towards e-commerce, online finance, logistics and modern agriculture.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.