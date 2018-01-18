LINE

China doubts credibility of U.S. report on IPR protection

A spokesman of China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday expressed doubts over "the objectivity and credibility" of a U.S. report that listed China as one of the so-called "notorious markets" for pirated and fake products.

The report, released last week by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, lacks "solid evidence and data support," spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference.

"The Chinese government has always attached great importance to intellectual property right (IPR) protection and made noticeable achievements," Gao said.

In the first three quarters of last year, law enforcement dealt with more than 110,000 cases related to IPR infringement or fake products.

The two countries should resolve differences in a constructive way by pushing forward bilateral cooperation in IPR protection, he added.

　　

