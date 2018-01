Tencent Holdings has completed an investment of about $50 million in Toronto-based storytelling app Wattpad, media reports said on Wednesday.

That investment combined with funds from other venture capital firms made up a financing round that put the Canadian company's valuation at $400 million, according to media reports.

Founded in 2006, Wattpad, also known as WP Technology Inc, operates a social platform that creates direct connections between readers and writers.