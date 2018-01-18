HNA-owned P2P lending platform doing business normally, executive says

Payments of investment products on jbh.com, an online peer-to-peer (P2P) platform owned by HNA Group, remain normal and there have not been any capital losses since the platform was set up three years ago, an executive of the company said on Wednesday.

Media reports have said that some payouts for investment products on the platform will be delayed.

Payments for all maturing investment products on jbh.com are being made as normal, sina.com.cn reported Wednesday, citing Xia Aobi, president of jbh.com.

Xia was quoted as saying that the fund managers of certain products that reportedly delayed payments have completed those payments.

As to the issue that e-agreements are only available three days after an investment is made, Xia said that jbh.com has never and will not set up a capital pool. The process takes three days because time is needed to generate electronic signatures, Xia noted.

The platform has taken initiatives to regulate its business and control risks through such means as using banks to manage and deposit capital, said Xia.

The platform has so far had about 18.9 million users and the total value of its transactions has reached 97.4 billion yuan ($15.1 billion), according to information on the platform's website.