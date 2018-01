Wanda Hotel Development Co, a unit of Dalian Wanda Group, will post a HK$434 million ($55 million) gain from the sale of a 60 percent stake in a company that invests in the high-profile One Nine Elms project in London.

Wanda Hotel is selling the stake in Wanda International Real Estate to an unidentified independent third party for 35.61 million pounds ($49 million), the company said in a statement.