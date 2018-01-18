LINE

Economy

China pumps more money into market

China's central bank on Thursday pumped 160 billion yuan (about 25 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system through open market operations.

The operations included 80 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos, 70 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos and 10 billion yuan of 63-day reverse repos, the People's Bank of China said on its website.

The interest rates for seven-day, 14-day and 63-day operations were unchanged at 2.5 percent, 2.65 percent and 2.95 percent respectively.

Offset by 70 billion yuan of maturing reverse repos, the net injection on Thursday stood at 90 billion yuan.

The central bank has increasingly relied on open market operations for liquidity management, rather than cuts in interest rates or reserve requirement ratios.

This year, monetary policy should be kept neutral and the floodgates of money supply should be controlled, according to the Central Economic Work Conference held last month.

　　

