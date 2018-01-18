LINE

China's home prices remain stable in December

2018-01-18
A Hangzhou denizen takes pictures of models of a housing estate at a sales center. (Photo provided to China Daily)

China's property market remained largely stable in December with home prices edging down slightly in major cities amid tough purchase restrictions, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

On a monthly basis, new residential housing prices in first-tier cities stayed unchanged in December from November, and second-hand home prices went down 0.1 percent.

In contrast, the property market in second- and third-tier cities is showing signs of picking up, with new residential housing prices gaining 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, from a month earlier, NBS data showed.

　　

