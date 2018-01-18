LINE

ofo to share big data of bicycles with 200 Chinese cities

China's bike-sharing giant ofo announced Wednesday plans to share its big data platform with city administration authorities in 200 Chinese cities.

The move aims to help Chinese cities manage traffic caused and disturbed by the growth of shared bikes, and acquire reliable data for planning city transport systems.

Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu are among the first 20 cities to have access to the company's big data platform.

The company said the platform had collected the information of 10 million bicycles and 200 million users in 250 cities across the world.

The city administrative departments can track real information such as the number of bicycles deployed, bicycle parking locations and the distance traveled by users.

Authorities can also contact the company's maintenance personnel once the number of bicycles exceeds a limit in certain location.

The platform will soon publish more information on the direction of bicycles, and precise predictions of the requirements for bikes in a city.

So far, ofo has announced services in 20 countries, with more than 10 million bikes available to 200 million users globally.

　　

