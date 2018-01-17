LINE

China takes more measures to encourage entrepreneurship in rural areas

China will take more measures to support rural startups in order to boost rural development, the State Council said Wednesday.

The government will roll out favorable policies to encourage migrant workers, college graduates, and veteran soldiers to return to the countryside and start businesses, according to a statement released after an executive meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang.

Returning entrepreneurs can enjoy the same policy incentives as locals while more financial support and training will be given to rural startups.

　　

