LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China promotes encryption for future digital currency

1
2018-01-17 15:59chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China is promoting encryption techniques to go "all domestic" to insure financial security while paving the way to introduce the nation's own digital fiat currency, according to an expert.

"The government needs to ensure that such techniques expected to be used in the future for the central bank's digital currency are reliable and safe," said Zhang Zhiheng, deputy head of the Institute of Data Communication Science and Technology, during the China Fintech Industry Summit on Tuesday.

The encryption techniques have been widely used in popular cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoins, which have recently reached a fevered pitch.

The encryption techniques help enable cryptocurrencies to ensure safety of transactions and provide anonymity totally absent in traditional banking, but these features are putting the brakes on so the government can realize authorized tracking, according to Zhang.

A fiat currency should have the capacity to protect customers' privacy while ensuring the regulator's access to oversee the system, according to Zhang.

"The bitcoin is very behind to become a government-issued fiat currency," he said.

China is considering floating its own digital fiat currency and earlier this year completed a number of trials using digital fiat currency across some commercial banks.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.