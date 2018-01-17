LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's central SOEs report falling debt-to-asset ratio

1
2018-01-17 15:53Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reported a falling debt-to-asset ratio last year as regulators took measures to contain debt in the sector, official data showed Wednesday.

The average debt-to-asset ratio of China's central SOEs stood at 66.3 percent at the end of 2017, 0.4 percentage point lower than the beginning of the year, according to data from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

By 2020, SASAC aims to cut the ratio by another 2 percentage points.

As central authorities have made curbing financial risks an economic priority, SASAC has put the capital structure, financing leverage, investment and risk of central SOEs under greater scrutiny in recent years.

Earlier data showed SOEs supervised by SASAC made a total of 1.4 trillion yuan (about 218 billion U.S. dollars) in profit, up 15.2 percent.

China currently has 98 centrally administered SOEs, down from 117 five years ago, as the central government has been restructuring central SOEs to improve their efficiency and competitiveness.

A series of reforms have changed their shareholding structure, spinning off non-core assets and encouraging innovation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.