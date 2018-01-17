LINE

Economy

Ford China vehicle sales down 6% in 2017

Global automaker Ford Motor delivered more than 1.19 million automobiles in China last year, down 6 percent year-on-year, according to Ford Motor (China).

Changan Ford Automobile sold 826,740 vehicles to Chinese customers in 2017, down 14 percent year-on-year, while Jiangling Motors Corp sold 292,942 vehicles last year, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

Driven by the strong demand of China's luxury car market, Ford luxury brand Lincoln reported sales of more than 54,000 units in China last year, soaring 66 percent compared with the year before. It is the third consecutive year for the luxury marque to break the annual sales record.

Ford plans to launch over 50 new types of vehicles in China by 2025, including at least 15 electric vehicles.

Founded in 1995, Ford Motor (China) serves as the headquarters for Ford's business operations in China.

 

　　

