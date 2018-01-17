LINE

Hangzhou introduces solar-powered bikes

Hangzhou in East China recently rolled out solar-powered bikes.

Compared with the ordinary bikes, the red-colored bikes have battery slot on its front and electric motor on its back. Currently, about 200 of these bikes, which could be charged with mobile phones, are available at 16 public bike service centers across the city.

Along with bikes, lockers have been provided for renting the solar power battery, which is free for use in the first three months of the trial operation.

By the end of January, a total of 1,000 such bikes are expected at 51 public bike service centers.

　　

