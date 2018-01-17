New ZTE dual-screen smartphone to enable more multitasking

Cheng Lixin, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices, showcases the company's latest smartphone, Axon M. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Technology company ZTE on Tuesday night unveiled a dual-screen smartphone in China that enables users to watch movies on one screen while answering email or ordering a pizza on the other.

The handset, dubbed Axon M, is the latest effort by the Shenzhen-based company to experiment with cutting-edge technologies to meet the growing consumer demand for new screen experiences.

Priced from 3,888 yuan ($604) in China, the smartphone is equipped with two 5.2-inch screens that can offer different user modes. In the extended mode, the user will be able to stream, email and play games on a full 6.75-inch high-definition display that transforms the phone into a tablet-like device. And the mirror mode allows two people to sit across from each other and access the same content on one device - for example to play chess.

Cheng Lixin, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices, said, "The phone is well-designed to meet consumers' needs for multitasking capabilities."

According to him, the company has managed to capture the fourth spot in the smartphone market in the United States, but recently failed to expand in its home turf of China.

"That does not match our company's image. I am confident that we can do far better in China," Cheng said."About 90 percent of our smartphone sales come from overseas."

It took two years for ZTE to develop the new handset. In addition to the two LCD displays, the Axon M will feature a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. A hinge on the phone allows the rear screen to flip forward and sit next to the main display. Axon M will be available on the JD e-commerce site and offline stores starting from Jan 20.

ZTE currently has four research and development centers in the US, where 85 percent of its employees are local people.

The company said earlier that it aims to unveil a 5G-ready smartphone in 2019 at the latest.