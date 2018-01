Global energy giant BP unveiled on Tuesday a newly expanded and upgraded lubricant blending plant at Taicang, East China's Jiangsu Province, the largest of its kind BP has in the Asia-Pacific region.

The expanded plant will double its annual production capacity to 163,000 tons and play a crucial role in serving customers in eastern China.

BP has three strategic production hubs in the Chinese mainland to satisfy the rising demand for lubricants, it said.