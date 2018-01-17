LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

AIIB is multilateral development bank operating by int'l standards: AIIB president

1
2018-01-17 12:50Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is not a "China's bank," but a multilateral development institution operating by international standards, AIIB President Jin Liqun said at a financial forum in Hong Kong.

"AIIB is a bank initiated by China, but it's not a 'China's bank'," Jin said, adding that AIIB, which was created through negotiations of all the 57 founding member countries and now has 84 members, is a multilateral development bank "operating by international standards and with 21-century governance."

"We will work with all the countries regardless of their membership ... We recruit professionals from across the world ... (and) we have international competitive bidding (that) any company can participate," Jin said in a dialogue on the impact of China's policies on global economic development during the two-day Asian Financial Forum that concluded on Tuesday.

According to Jin, China's idea to propose this new bank is "to supplement the efforts of existing institutions like the World Bank and ADB."

On the relationship between AIIB and other Chinese-proposed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Jin said that since lots of projects related to the initiative are for AIIB member countries, the bank is "duty-bound" to support these projects.

However, he stressed that AIIB will consider financing the projects only if they are financially sustainable, environmentally friendly and acceptable to local people.

"We are not going to do loss-making business ... We are not going to do an infrastructure project leaving a big footprint in the environment ... (and) we should bring benefit to the local people, not to create problems," Jin said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.