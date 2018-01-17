Davos looks forward to new information on Chinese economy: WEF founder

Klaus Schwab, founder and chief executive of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said Tuesday that he expects an "important moment" in Davos when China shares with the world new information about its economic development.

Some 70 heads of state and government and 38 leaders of international organizations will attend the Davos forum slated for Jan. 23-26.

China will be represented by Liu He, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the General Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs.

"We are pleased to see this year his Excellency Mr. Liu He will lead the Chinese delegation. We know his crucial role in shaping the economic policies in China," Schwab said.

Noting that 2019 will mark the 40th anniversary of the first Chinese delegation to the Davos forum, Schwab said that he felt fortunate to become a partner of China from the very beginning of its reform and opening-up drive.

With the theme of "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World," this year's Davos forum will have some 400 sessions with 3,000 participants and 12 Nobel laureates joining.