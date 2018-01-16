China outbound investment drops 29.4 pct in 2017

China's non-financial outbound direct investment in 2017 fell 29.4 percent year on year to 120 billion U.S. dollars, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
The decline narrowed from the 33.5-percent drop for the first 11 months last year.
