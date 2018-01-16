LINE

Economy

Chinese telecom giant ZTE responds to proposed U.S. Congress bill

2018-01-16

In response to the recent resistance toward Chinese investment in the U.S., Chinese telecom giants ZTE has replied to the situation in a statement sent to the Global Times.

On Tuesday, ZTE said it is committed to adhering to all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates. The company also said that it takes cyber security and privacy seriously and remains a trusted partner to its U.S. customers. To the best of ZTE's knowledge, it currently has no customers that are from U.S. government agencies and therefore it has no plans to sell network solutions to the U.S. government, the statement said.

On January 9, the U.S. Congress proposed a bill in which it said that U.S. government systems, particularly those in sensitive areas, for instance, in the telecom sector, should not include equipment made by Huawei or ZTE Corp, two leading Chinese telecom giants, due to concerns over espionage, according to the govtrack.us website.

The bill would also prohibit U.S. government contractors, especially those working on contracts for sensitive U.S. programs, from using Huawei or ZTE equipment.

 

　　

