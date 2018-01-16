LINE

Google denies restarting its map service in China

2018-01-16

Google told the Global Times on Tuesday that "there have been no changes to Google Maps in China," as a response to the report by Reuters that said Google will restart its map service in China, citing Nikkei.

The new map service, according to Reuters' report, includes a Chinese version Google map website and a map app specifically for Chinese iPhone users.

The report also said that the move is part of Google's plan to return to the Chinese market, where the search engine has been blocked since 2010.

Last month, Google announced an investment in startup company Chushou, China's live-stream mobile game platform.

　　

