LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

CITIC buys French packaging company

1
2018-01-16 13:25Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

CITIC Capital Holdings has completed a deal to acquire Axilone, a Paris-based cosmetics packaging company that operates in France, Spain, the U.S. and China, sina.com reported on Monday.

CITIC announced the bid to buy Axilone from Oaktree Capital Management LP in November 2017 and secured 405 million euros ($494.83 million) in loans from banks, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, for the deal, according to media reports.

CITIC, which manages more than $22 billion, has completed more than 50 investments around the world, including in the US, Europe and Japan, in recent years, the company said on Thursday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.