CITIC buys French packaging company

CITIC Capital Holdings has completed a deal to acquire Axilone, a Paris-based cosmetics packaging company that operates in France, Spain, the U.S. and China, sina.com reported on Monday.

CITIC announced the bid to buy Axilone from Oaktree Capital Management LP in November 2017 and secured 405 million euros ($494.83 million) in loans from banks, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, for the deal, according to media reports.

CITIC, which manages more than $22 billion, has completed more than 50 investments around the world, including in the US, Europe and Japan, in recent years, the company said on Thursday.