Freight train service to link northeast China's Yanbian with Europe

A new China-Europe freight train route is to open linking up northeast China's Korean Autonomous Prefecture of Yanbian with Europe this year, the prefectural government said Monday.

The freight train will start from Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, and exit China via Hunchun Port in Yanbian. It will pass through Russia's Slavyanka and Khabarovsk, and connect with the trans-Siberian railway to Europe.

The trial operation will be completed before March.

Demand for rail freight between China and Europe, an alternative to slower and riskier ocean shipping and costlier air cargo, has exploded in recent years.

About 35 Chinese cities operate freight trains to Europe.