Ultra-luxury vehicles at NAIAS draw enthusiasts from world

A man sits in a Rolls-Royce car during the press preview of the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, the United States, on Jan. 14, 2018. The 2018 NAIAS exhibits 40 automobile companies introducing over 20 new cars. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), especially the ultra-luxury vehicles on display, has drawn car enthusiasts from around the world before the auto show will open to the public on Jan. 20.

The Gallery, a party marking the opening of the auto show, is a 10-million-dollar collection of some of the world's most exclusive and celebrated automobiles from a variety of acclaimed automakers.

In its twelfth year, guests attending the MAIAS still need to pay 250 U.S. dollars for a ticket, which includes a silent auction of the cars on display. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital's patient care, research, and programs.

Favorites among ultra-luxury brands on display this year are vehicles like the Porsche 2019 Cayenne Turbo, which boasts a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.9 seconds and a top track speed of 305 kmph.

In just two days after NAIAS kicked off to the media, the Gallery has drawn a record number of 800 attendees and debuted the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom while featuring well-recognized brands such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Maserati, and many more.

The 2018 Phantom shaved about half a second off the 0-100 kmph acceleration of the previous model, placing it now at 5.2 seconds, while the interior electronics feature more advanced technology than ever before.

"It was received very well," product specialist Mark Picard told Xinhua. "People had to wait over a year and a half to have the new Phantom come out and I think it's really checked all the boxes for what they wanted the new platform to be."

The Gallery will return to NAIAS next year with another multi-million dollar collection of ultra-luxury vehicles for high-rollers to bid on.