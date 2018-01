A total of 470 billion yuan (about 72 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos are set to mature in China this week.

For some time, China has relied more on open market operations to inject or withdraw liquidity and will continue prudent and neutral monetary policy in 2018.

"The floodgates of monetary supply should be controlled, and credit and social financing should see reasonable growth," said a statement released earlier this month after the Central Economic Work Conference.