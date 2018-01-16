LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's Industrial Bank says net profits up 6.54 pct in 2017

1
2018-01-16 10:22Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's Industrial Bank, a mid-sized commercial lender, said Monday that its net profits increased 6.5 percent year on year to 57.4 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017.

Despite a rise in profits, the bank's business revenue dropped 10.81 percent to 140 billion yuan last year, the Fujian-based lender said in a preliminary earnings estimate report to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The bank said the its operations were "within expectations" in the past year, stressing a steady growth in total assets, which climbed 5.5 percent from a year ago to 6.4 trillion yuan.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.59 percent at the end of December, down 0.06 percentage point from the beginning of 2017.

Earnings per share were 2.75 yuan last year, down 0.72 percent from 2016.

Industrial Bank's share price gained 0.39 percent to 18 yuan on Monday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.