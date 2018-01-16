LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

HNA's problems mount as payments delayed

1
2018-01-16 10:16Global Times/Agencies Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Some airlines affiliated with China's HNA Group Co are delaying aircraft lease payments to lessors, and Export-Import Bank of China, which is a long-term financier of the group, has formed a team to handle the conglomerate's liquidity issues, several banking and leasing sources said.

Executives from leasing units of Chinese lenders including Bank of China, China Minsheng Banking Corp and Bank of Communications have held talks with some HNA-linked airlines to recover payments, the sources said.

"Some payments have been delayed by over two months," said one senior executive at a Chinese lessor. Some of the sources said HNA's flagship Hainan Airlines and smaller carriers including Lucky Air and Capital Airlines had missed payments, while Tianjin Airlines was seeking to extend the term for payments due this year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.